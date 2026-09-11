‘Some People Are Stealing Money To Build Hotels, Buy Rolls-Royce’ – Fayose Blasts Tinubu’s Govt

The younger brother of former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has slammed President Bola Tinubu’s administration, alleging that some people are stealing public funds while the focus is on arresting internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo.

Naija News reports that Fayose, in a video shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday, claimed that the Tinubu-led administration had failed in virtually every area of governance, describing supporters of the President as “hopeless people.”

According to Fayose, the All Progressives Congress (APC) 11-year administration affected the country’s economy.

Fayose noted that the Tinubu government’s only major achievement is the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, but it was not enough to justify the government’s performance, adding that roads linking several villages and states across the country remain in deplorable condition.

He said, “Anybody that is supporting this hopeless government is also hopeless. They came on board eleven years ago and took our economy from number one in Africa to number five.

“They arrest Yahoo Yahoo but some people are stealing our money to build hotels and buy Rolls-Royce to flaunt it to our faces. Everyone supporting the government is hopeless. They do not believe that the work of their hands can sustain them.

“They believe in joining the gangs that have destroyed our lives for the betterment of their lives.

“The only achievement this government shouts about is the coaster road. But the road to your village is bad. Everything about this government is a failure”.