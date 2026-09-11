If You Look Into Tinubu’s Eyes You Will See Fear – Aisha Yesufu

Human rights activist Aisha Yesufu has dismissed the political competence of President Bola Tinubu.

She said Tinubu is not as brave as people think, arguing that anyone who looks into his eyes during an interview will see fear.

Naija News reports that Yesufu spoke during an appearance on Channels Television Politics Today on Thursday.

When asked if the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is a match for President Bola Tinubu, she said, “Who is Bola Tinubu? Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not who he thinks he is, and he knows it.”

“You see that bravado na Cho Cho. If you have the opportunity to interview Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, look into his eyes, and I tell you, what you see is fear.”

Yesufu also vowed to track every vote from the polling unit level to the national level in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

She said the 2023 polls taught her a huge lesson, stressing that there would be no more rigging as she drew a battle line for vote tracking.

“We are going to follow the votes from polling units, to the ward collation centre, to LG, to the state, and all the way to Abuja

“There is no time that any ballot paper, ballot box, result sheet, or individual will be out of our sight.

“We will follow them using bikes, boats, or by air. If they’re coming on a private jet, we will use an alternative private jet to go with them,” she said.