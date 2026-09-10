‘When You Put Aspirants Contesting Against Tinubu On Scale, I Don’t Think It Would Even Accept Them’ – Yari

Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has asserted that none of the presidential aspirants contesting against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election is on the same scale as he is.

Naija News reports that Yari made this known on Thursday while addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

While canvassing support for Tinubu’s re-election, Yari said other presidential candidates could not be compared with Tinubu in terms of merit and quality.

Yari acknowledged other candidates’ right to contest and campaign, but said the APC would work hard to secure victory for Tinubu in 2027.

According to Yari, who represents Zamfara West Senatorial District, the campaign would go beyond the election, stressing that it would involve engaging Nigerians on the country’s future.

He also urged APC supporters to pray for Tinubu and Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, to win their respective elections.

He said, “That is how politics is. When you put all the aspirants contesting against Bola Ahmed Tinubu on a scale, I don’t think the scale would even accept them.

“We all know that none of the aspirants contesting against him are on his level when it comes to merit and quality; we don’t think any of them have even 10 percent of what Bola Tinubu possesses.

“But it is right to contest and campaign. By God’s grace, we will work hard, and we will pray for God to give us victory, and we truly feel that God will grant it to us.

“May God permit them to complete the good work they have started for the people.”