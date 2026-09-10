APC Denies Collecting PVCs, Bank Details From Gombe Residents

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide evidence for its claim that the state government is collecting Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), bank details and biometric information from residents through an empowerment programme.

The ruling party described the allegation as baseless, unfounded and politically motivated, saying it was aimed at creating fear and distrust around government programmes, Naija News reports.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Gombe State, Murtala-Usman Tale, made the position known in a statement issued on Thursday.

The party said PVCs are under the control of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is responsible for voter registration and the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Permanent Voter Card is issued and administered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the statutory body responsible for the registration of voters and the conduct of elections in Nigeria,” the statement said.

The APC stressed that it is neither responsible for issuing PVCs nor the statutory custodian of the cards.

It also urged the PDP and residents to separate legitimate government empowerment and social intervention programmes from political activities.

According to the party, asking beneficiaries to provide personal information as part of the process of accessing government programmes should not automatically be seen as an attempt to manipulate elections.

The APC asked the PDP to take its allegations to the appropriate authorities if it had evidence that any government agency, official or individual was unlawfully collecting, keeping or misusing residents’ personal information or PVCs.

“If the Gombe State PDP has credible evidence that any government agency, official or individual is unlawfully collecting, retaining or misusing citizens’ personal information or PVCs, it should present such evidence to the appropriate authorities for investigation rather than relying on unsubstantiated allegations,” the statement added.

The ruling party further accused the PDP of relying on political rhetoric instead of offering what it described as constructive alternatives and policy solutions to the people.

It said residents of Gombe State were capable of deciding between genuine concerns about their welfare and what it called politically motivated claims aimed at discrediting government programmes.

The APC maintained that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration remained focused on infrastructure development, economic empowerment and other programmes aimed at improving the lives of residents.

“No amount of political rhetoric, misinformation or unfounded allegations will distract the administration from its responsibilities and commitment to the people of the state,” the party said.

The APC urged the PDP to stop making what it described as unsubstantiated claims and allow residents to participate freely in legitimate government programmes.

It added that political parties should focus on issues, policies and programmes that would improve the lives of the people.

“Politics should be issue-based and centred on ideas, policies and programmes that improve the lives of the people. Gombe State belongs to all of us, and the welfare, peace and development of its people should always rise above partisan political interests,” the party added.