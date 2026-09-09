Sanwo-Olu Appoints New LASU VC

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Professor Ayodeji Olawunmi Badejo as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement disclosed that Badejo, a professor of Guidance and Counselling born on August 4, 1962, succeeds Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, whose five-year tenure has expired.

According to the statement, Badejo holds a PhD in Guidance and Counselling and a Master of Education in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Lagos.

The statement read, “Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Professor BADEJO Ayodeji Olawumi (Nee Faji) as Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

“Prof. BADEJO Ayodeji Olawunmi, a Professor of Guidance and Counselling, was born on August 4, 1962.

“She obtained a Ph. D in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and M. Ed. (Guidance and Counselling), UNILAG. Badejo takes over from Olatunji-Bello, who assumed office as the university’s Vice-Chancellor in September 2021.”

Olatunji-Bello recently exited the position after five years, highlighting her administration’s achievements during her final convocation address.

She said LASU recorded a 96 per cent success rate in its first-year accreditation exercise, with 31 of the 37 programmes presented securing full accreditation.

She also disclosed that the university’s internally generated revenue increased from N3bn to N13bn during her tenure.

Olatunji-Bello described her administration’s tenure as one that transformed LASU into “the most subscribed university in Nigeria and the most digitally advanced among our peers.”