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Sanwo-Olu Appoints New LASU VC

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Key Takeaways

  • Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved Professor Ayodeji Olawunmi Badejo as the new Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, LASU.
  • Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said Badejo succeeds Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, whose five-year tenure has expired.
  • Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello said LASU’s internally generated revenue rose from ₦3bn to ₦13bn, while 31 of 37 programmes got full accreditation.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Professor Ayodeji Olawunmi Badejo as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced the appointment in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement disclosed that Badejo, a professor of Guidance and Counselling born on August 4, 1962, succeeds Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, whose five-year tenure has expired.

According to the statement, Badejo holds a PhD in Guidance and Counselling and a Master of Education in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Lagos.

The statement read, “Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Professor BADEJO Ayodeji Olawumi (Nee Faji) as Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

“Prof. BADEJO Ayodeji Olawunmi, a Professor of Guidance and Counselling, was born on August 4, 1962.

“She obtained a Ph. D in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and M. Ed. (Guidance and Counselling), UNILAG. Badejo takes over from Olatunji-Bello, who assumed office as the university’s Vice-Chancellor in September 2021.”

Olatunji-Bello recently exited the position after five years, highlighting her administration’s achievements during her final convocation address.

She said LASU recorded a 96 per cent success rate in its first-year accreditation exercise, with 31 of the 37 programmes presented securing full accreditation.

She also disclosed that the university’s internally generated revenue increased from N3bn to N13bn during her tenure.

Olatunji-Bello described her administration’s tenure as one that transformed LASU into “the most subscribed university in Nigeria and the most digitally advanced among our peers.”

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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