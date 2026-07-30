Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Thanks Sanwo-Olu, Others After Mother’s Death

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has shown his gratitude to the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other prominent political figures for standing with his family following the death of his mother, Nkechi Stella Rhodes-Vivour.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour shared his appreciation in a post on 𝕏.

He described the support his family received across political divides as a source of strength.

He said losing a loved one creates a certain vulnerability, changes one’s perspective on life and brings attention back to what truly matters.

“There is a certain vulnerability that comes with the loss of a loved one. It changes one’s perspective on life and reminds us of what truly matters,” he wrote.

Rhodes-Vivour thanked former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi and Kashim Imam for their empathy and comforting presence.

“I am particularly grateful to H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, H.E. Rotimi Amaechi, H.E. Peter Obi, and H.E. Kashim Imam for their support, empathy, and comforting presence during this difficult period,” he said.

The ADC flagbearer also appreciated Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, Ken Pela, Olumide Akpata and Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, for extending kindness to his family.

“My sincere appreciation also goes to H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, H.E. Obafemi Hamzat, Ken Pela, Olumide Akpata, and Jandor for extending a hand of kindness and standing with my family in our time of grief,” he added.

Rhodes-Vivour also thanked members of his political family across different platforms for their prayers, encouragement and unwavering support over the past two weeks.

Paying tribute to his mother, he said her greatest testament was the love she gave and the lives she touched within her family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ECOWAS, her church and among her friends.

“Her legacy reminds me that the true measure of a life is not in what we accumulate, but in the love we share and the positive impact we make,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour urged Nigerians to honour his mother’s memory by loving more deeply, standing for what is right and making a positive difference wherever they have the opportunity.