It Is Rare – Sanwo-Olu Reveals What He Is Most Proud Of As Lagos Governor

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed what he is most proud of as his tenure ends.

He stated that he is proud that Lagos will change governors without any quarrel.

Naija News reports that the governor spoke during the unveiling of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Femi Hamzat, and his manifesto and campaign launch.

Sanwo-Olu said the change is something that he will be proud of as a governor of the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “I stand here with only seven months left in my office, a governor learns in his last months what he actually built and I have learnt that the rails and bridges that we built, the hospitals that we commissioned, the rice mills are all proud to have.

“But I will tell you one thing that I’m the proudest is not what is made of concrete, it is that Lagos is going to change governors without a quarrel

“Think about how rare that is, across this country we have seen successions that have ended in courtrooms, we have seen deputies at war, in Lagos, the governor and his deputy walked into this hall together, will walk out together and in May with your support, one of them will handover the stage to the next one

“A governor can leave and handover to someone that will not break the house. My brother and friend for many decades, Lagosians will hand you the heaviest baton in this country.

“I ask of you three things, please keep listening because the people who elected us, didn’t elect us to stop hearing them.

“Finish the work, every line, every bridge, every hall and let no Lagosians ever say what we started together was abandoned.

“Finally, when your time comes, handover the way you were handed over to it.”