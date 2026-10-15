Full List: Sanwo-Olu Appoints Permanent Secretaries

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed six senior public servants as permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Naija News reports that the the new appointments took effect on October 13, 2026, according to a circular issued by the state Head of Service, Bode Agoro.

Other officials appointed to the positions are Dr. Olawale Mahadiyu Adegbite, Director of Medical Services at the Lagos State Health Service Commission, and Folashade Aina Thomas-Orogan, a Director of State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice.

Adebayo Mubashiru Haroun, who also serves as a Director of State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice, is among the newly appointed permanent secretaries.

The other appointees are Olayinka Margret Oye-Bamgbose, Director of Administration and Human Resources at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), and Bilquees Toyin Adekoya, Principal and Director of Education at Education District VI.

The appointments also include Olatunbosun Ogunbanwo, who previously served as the Director of Public Affairs in the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Ogunbanwo brings close to 30 years of experience in public service, strategic communication, public relations and information management to his new position.

Before his appointment, he served as Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture.