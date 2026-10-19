Sanwo-Olu Reportedly Orders Lagos LAWMA Boss To Resign

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reportedly ordered the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, to resign.

According to The PUNCH, Gbadegesin was asked to resign over the heaps of refuse littering major roads, residential areas and drainage channels across the state.

An insider within LAWMA told the aforementioned platform that Sanwo-Olu had become increasingly dissatisfied with Gbadegesin’s handling of the waste management crisis and had advised him to resign.

The source said Sanwo-Olu is displeased over the slow pace of waste evacuation and the agency chief’s alleged failure to act promptly on directives aimed at addressing the situation.

The source said: “The governor was at the Olusosun Dumpsite in Ojota a month ago and was dissatisfied with the state of things. He gave instructions that immediate action be taken on the matter, as he has declared a state of emergency on waste management.

“The governor was upset when he observed that the situation had not improved despite his clear directive. So, over the weekend, he asked him to resign, although he is begging and has reached out to some prominent Lagosians to beg on his behalf.”

Naija News reports that Lagos residents have repeatedly complained about worsening waste collection and bad odour, with refuse accumulating along road medians, streets and major highways.

Heaps of refuse have been seen in major parts of the state, including Mushin, Egbeda, Surulere, Ajegunle, Ikorodu, Ojo, Obalende, Apapa and Mile 2.

This has raised concerns over environmental sanitation, public health and the impact of the waste crisis on businesses and the state’s image.