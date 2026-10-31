Sanwo-Olu Reveals How Hamzat Gave Up Governorship Ambition

The governor of Lagos State. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that his deputy, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, was asked by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to withdraw from the 2018 governorship race to allow him to emerge as the party’s candidate.

Naija News reports that Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Friday while speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the presentation of Hamzat’s governorship manifesto at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, formerly the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

The governor said Hamzat had been interested in becoming governor and had the experience, political support, and public service record to pursue the ambition.

He said the party leaders asked Hamzat to step aside for him, and he agreed.

“In September 2018, Femi Hamzat wanted to be Governor of Lagos State. He had earned the right to want it. He had been in public service for thirteen years by then, under Asiwaju and under Fashola, and he had the record, the mind and the support to make his case. He was in the race, and he was in it to win.

“Then the leaders of our party asked him to step aside. For me,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, Hamzat accepted the party leaders’ decision, shook his hand and subsequently agreed to become his running mate about five weeks later.

The governor said he had never forgotten the sacrifice, describing Hamzat’s decision as evidence of loyalty, political maturity and commitment to the interests of Lagos State.

“I have thought about what it costs a man to put down the thing he wants most, in public, at the request of people he respects, for the benefit of someone else. Many men would have done it and nursed the wound. Some would have done it and plotted. Femi Hamzat did it, shook my hand, and five weeks later agreed to run beside me,” he said

Sanwo-Olu said his decision to publicly endorse Hamzat was informed by their seven years of working together, insisting that he had witnessed the deputy governor’s character and contributions beyond what could be captured in his official résumé.

He described Hamzat as a dependable partner who remained committed to the administration’s objectives during major challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the October 2020 crisis and the delivery of major infrastructure projects.

“When the first case of COVID-19 in Nigeria arrived in this city, and we had to shut down the largest city in Africa with no manual and no warning, he was in the room,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu further praised Hamzat for maintaining a cordial working relationship with him, saying their administration had avoided the political disagreements and public disputes that have characterised relationships between governors and their deputies in some states.

“In seven years, there has not been one day, not one, when I had to wonder whose side my deputy was on,” he said.

He added: “In Lagos, there has been one government, one direction and one voice. That did not happen by accident. It happened because of who he is.”