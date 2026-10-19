I Shared A Bunk Bed With Hamzat 49 Years Ago – Femi Otedola

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has revealed that he attended the same boarding school as Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

Otedola explained that they shared a bunk bed nearly five decades ago.

Naija News reports that the billionaire made the disclosure on Monday in a post on his 𝕏 account after hosting a dinner in honour of Hamzat, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate for the 2027 Lagos State election.

“Yesterday, I hosted dinner in honour of @DrObafemiHamzat, the incoming Governor of Lagos State. A man of the highest integrity, with whom I shared a bunk bed at boarding school 49 years ago,” he wrote.

“My experience of his character over the years has been defined by his honesty, sincerity, fairness and strong moral principles,” Otedola added.

The dinner was attended by other prominent Nigerian business figures, including Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu.

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress and media personality Temi Otedola has stated that she would never turn down the ‘nepo baby’ label.

Naija News reports that the billionaire heiress stated this on a recent episode of The How Far Podcast, which she co-hosts with her husband, singer Mr Eazi

She asserted that she has no reason to deny the advantages she enjoyed through her family’s influence and background.

Temi, who is expecting her first child, argued that recognising privilege is simply being honest and does not take away from anyone’s accomplishments.

She stated that privilege goes beyond having famous parents, explaining that it also includes growing up with financial security, quality education and opportunities that many people do not have.

“You don’t have to be famous to be privileged. Privilege is growing up in a situation where your parents had a certain amount of money, you didn’t have to struggle, and you had access to education, food and a foundation in life that not everybody gets,” she said.

Using a hypothetical example, Temi explained that nepotism comes into play when family connections create opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable.

“If our child wanted to become an artiste, you would introduce them to a producer and pay for their music video. That is an unfair advantage. That is nepotism,” she said.

“You can never catch me, on camera or off camera, saying I’m not a nepo baby. I find it crazy when people don’t admit to the advantage. It would be so unfair to say that,” she said.

Temi, however, stressed that admitting to privilege does not mean a person has not worked hard for their achievements.

“At the end of the day, I was given a leg up, and I’ve made the most of it. I don’t know why it’s so hard for people to say that. I think it’s because they feel it discounts what they’ve achieved in life.

“I definitely got lots of privileges as a result of the hard work that came before me,” she added.