No Agreement That I’ll Spend One Term As Governor – Obafemi Hamzat

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has said there is no agreement that he would spend only one term if he emerges as governor of the state in the 2027 governorship election.

Hamzat, who spoke in an interview with Vanguard, on his ambition and plans for Lagos, said his focus would be on improving the lives of residents through better governance, security, infrastructure and public services.

“The role of the governor is like the captain of a team. There are many experts that run a state, but the job of the governor is to be the captain of that team, align expertise to vision and guide delivery,” he said.

He explained that every government decision must be measured by how it affects the people, adding that policies and projects should improve the quality of life of Lagos residents.

On his plans ahead of the 2027 election, Hamzat disclosed that his manifesto is being reviewed after consultations with different groups across the state.

Naija News reports that he said the document covers several areas, including education, healthcare, security, water supply and urban development, adding that the goal is to create practical plans with clear costs and timelines.

“Our manifesto is ready. We’re just looking at it because it’s very heavy. It’s about 537 pages,” Hamzat said.

He added that the document has been reduced after reviews and consultations, noting that the major focus is finding ways to make life easier for Lagos residents.

“One of the things that is coming out repeatedly in my mind is how we make it easier and better for people to live their lives in our city,” he said.

Hamzat said improving security would be among his major priorities, promising to expand the use of technology and strengthen existing security systems.

“We will spend whatever money we need to spend. We’ll do whatever we need to do to make sure that our state is secure,” he said.

Hamzat also dismissed reports of a possible one-term arrangement if he becomes governor.

When asked if there was any agreement that he would serve for only one term, he replied, “Agreement? No, there’s no agreement.”

On his relationship with Governor Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat said they have been friends for years and ruled out any possible conflict between them if he succeeds his principal.

“The governor is my principal. If we didn’t fight all these years we have been working together, why would we disagree when we are handing over?” he said.

He added that disagreements are normal in government but should be resolved in the interest of the people.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu and I have been friends for years,” Hamzat said.