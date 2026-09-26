2027: You Cannot Rule Nigeria If You Can’t Manage A Party – Hamzat Knocks Obi

Lagos State Deputy Governor and 2027 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, has questioned Peter Obi’s ability to manage Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Hamzat spoke at the Gbaja Mega Empowerment Programme organized by the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, for residents of the Surulere Federal Constituency in Lagos.

The programme included the distribution of cash, vehicles and other forms of support to residents.

During the event, Hamzat discussed the importance of party organisation and leadership while comparing Obi’s political journey with Tinubu’s role in the APC.

He argued that a politician seeking to lead a country should also be able to manage and build a political organisation.

Hamzat referred to Obi’s political history, noting that he had moved from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and African Democratic Congress (ADC), before becoming associated with the New Democratic Congress (NDC).

He contrasted this with Tinubu’s involvement in the development of the APC, describing the President as someone who had remained committed to building the party.

He said: “You cannot rule a country if you cannot manage the affairs of a political party. Obi has gone from APGA to PDP, to Labour Party, to ADC and currently NDC. But Asiwaju has been consistently building the APC to what it is today, which is why all of us are here.”