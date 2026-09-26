‘Peter Obi Is Not A Godfather To Soludo’s Children – Gov’s Wife

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has dismissed a claim that former governor of the state, Peter Obi, is the godfather of one of her husband’s children.

Naija News reports that the clarification followed the circulation of a video in which Obi was heard claiming that he was the godfather of one of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s children.

In a statement issued by the First Lady’s Media Assistant, Dan Ezeigwe, Mrs Soludo said the claim was incorrect and urged the public to disregard the impression the video created.

The First Lady said, “We urge members of the public, the media and all concerned to take note of this clarification and disregard any impression created by the statement that Mr Peter Obi is godfather to any of Governor Soludo’s children.

“It is possible that Mr Peter Obi simply misspoke in the course of making his remarks. However, given the widespread circulation of the video and the enquiries it has generated, it is important that the record be set straight.”

She stressed that the relationship between the two families remained cordial despite the political differences between Obi and Soludo.

“The relationship between the two families is cordial, and there is no need to misrepresent it in any manner,” she said.

Mrs Soludo said the viral video had generated several enquiries from members of the public seeking clarification.

She further stated, “Following the widespread circulation of the video, we have received several calls and enquiries seeking clarification on the claim.

“We hereby state clearly that the claim, as presented, is false. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr Peter Obi is not a godfather to any of the children of Professor Chukwuma and Dr Nonye Soludo.”

She subsequently explained the actual godparent relationships between the two families. According to the statement, Mrs Nonye Soludo serves as the confirmation godmother to Peter Obi’s daughter.

It added that Obi’s wife, Mrs Margaret Obi, is the baptismal godmother to one of Soludo’s daughters.

“Neither Mr Obi nor Professor Soludo has served as a godparent to the other’s children,” the statement clarified.