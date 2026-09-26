‘Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Are Working For Tinubu’ – Adeyanju

Activist lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are working in the interest of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Adeyanju made the allegation in a post on 𝕏 on Saturday, accusing the two opposition politicians of repeating what he described as their political role during the 2023 election.

He wrote, “Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are working for Tinubu as they did in 2023. Don’t waste your votes again on them like 2023.

“A vote for them is a vote for Bola Tinubu and the APC. They know exactly what they are doing.”

Obi and Kwankwaso contested the 2023 presidential election on different platforms. Obi was the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, while Kwankwaso contested under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, won the election with 8,794,726 votes, followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 6,984,520 votes, while Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes.

The political configuration has since changed ahead of the 2027 election. Obi and Kwankwaso are now running together under the NDC, with Obi as the presidential candidate and Kwankwaso as his running mate.

Adeyanju’s comments came against the backdrop of Obi’s recent remarks about his relationship with Tinubu.

Speaking in Enugu, Obi said he would not insult or disrespect the President, regardless of their political differences.

He said, “I’ve never abused anybody. Who has seen me calling President Tinubu’s name? Never! I will not do that. He’s the President of the country, he has all my respect.”