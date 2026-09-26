2027: Why Gov. Otti Should Be At Forefront Campaigning For Peter Obi – NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of New Media and Strategic Communications, Theo Abu Agada, has described Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, as the biggest beneficiary of ‘Peter Obi’s’ political wave in 2023, and he should be at the forefront of his 2027 campaign.

Naija News recalls that Peter Obi and Otti were part of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023, and while the former Anambra State governor ran for President and lost, Otti was elected governor of Abia State.

In an interview with Arise News Anchor Ojy Okpe, Otti said he supports President Bola Tinubu but has his own presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Asked whether he was supporting President Tinubu for the 2027 election, Otti said, “For the 2027 election, I had said that I have a presidential candidate.”

When asked whether that was the candidate he was supporting, he responded: “Yes.”

Asked directly whether he was supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Otti said: “What do you expect me to say? To say I’m not supporting him?”

In a post via 𝕏, Agada asserted that Otti owes Peter Obi, adding that Abia State is an enemy of the Nigerian people if he supports Tinubu’s anti-people reforms,

He wrote: “If we are being honest, Alex Otti should be at the forefront campaigning for and supporting the 2027 ambition of His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi under the NDC.

“He was the biggest beneficiary of Obi’s wave in 2023. If for nothing else, he owes him.

“By supporting Tinubu’s anti-people reforms, he is endorsing Tinubu for a second term. He is an enemy of the Nigerian people.”