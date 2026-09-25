Police Arrest Officer Who Attacked Peter Obi, Reveals Identity

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested its officer in viral video online, making inappropriate, and derogatory remarks about Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Igbos while travelling on public transport.

Naija News reports that in the viral video, the police officer said Peter Obi can never become president of Nigeria because of his Igbo identity, stressing that Abuja would be turned into a hub of internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo.

He also said Peter Obi is small and cannot stand beside President Bola Tinubu and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The officer maintained that the 2027 election is between Atiku and Tinubu, adding that Peter Obi does not stand a chance.

In an update on the issue, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said in a statement released on Friday that the officer is Osumah Frank.

Abimbola said the Command has commenced appropriate disciplinary action against the officer in line with established Nigeria Police Force regulations.

According to her, the officer’s statements were made in his personal capacity and do not represent the position, views, or official disposition of the Lagos State Police Command or the Nigeria Police Force.

Abimbola also said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, has reiterated the Command’s position that all its personnel are expected to maintain professionalism, civility, discipline, and respect for members of the public at all times.

The Spokesman further reaffirmed that wearing the Police uniform comes with a responsibility to uphold the Force’s dignity and integrity, and that the Command will not condone any conduct that could bring the Force into disrepute or undermine public confidence in the Police.