‘You Can Never Be President’ – Nigerian Policeman Caught In Tribal Slur Against Peter Obi

Nigerian police officer has been caught on camera attacking Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi , saying he can never become president.

Naija News reports that a video making rounds online shows the Nigerian police officer making derogatory remarks about Peter Obi and questioning his chances.

The police officer said Peter Obi can never become president of Nigeria because of his Igbo identity, stressing that Abuja would be turned into a hub of internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo.

He also said Peter Obi is small and cannot stand beside President Bola Tinubu and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The officer maintained that the 2027 election is between Atiku and Tinubu, adding that Peter Obi does not stand a chance.

Watch the video:

In other news, Former Senate President and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has opened up about why he did not endorse Peter Obi for president in 2023.

He clarified that Obi is his friend and he respects him as a political figure, but explained he could not endorse him because they belonged to different political parties and political camps.

“Peter is my friend and my brother, and I respect him.

“But I belong to a separate party from where he is, so I did not endorse him. Peter is my friend, but we are not in the same political family. We are in different political camps,” Anyim said.

Anyim made the remarks during an interview with Arise News.

He also said he believes most political leaders in the South-East are supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).