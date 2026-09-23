Tinubu, His Stooges Will Not Succeed In Putting A Dent In Peter Obi’s Integrity – Awuzie

Former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, has said President Bola Tinubu and his stooges will not succeed in putting a dent in the integrity, character and personality of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Awuzie’s remarks come amid attacks from Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, against Peter Obi.

Awuzie, while speaking with newsmen in Owerri, urged Igbo leaders and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to speak out against some Igbo politicians’ continued attacks on Peter Obi.

While expressing concern over the silence of Igbo leaders, Awuzie urged Soludo and Umahi to focus on their respective responsibilities rather than attacking Peter Obi’s record.

Awuzie also described Peter Obi as a role model, and many Nigerians beyond the South-East were proud of him, adding that Tinubu and his supporters cannot damage his reputation.

He said, “The patriotic Igbo man is known for speaking out. So, what are our Elders-in-Council in the South-East doing? What about those in Ohanaeze Ndigbo and those in Imeobi of Ohanaeze?

“Why can’t they call Governor Soludo and Engr. Umahi to order? They should tell the duo to leave Obi alone.

“There should be a limit to greed, envy and jealousy. They should face governance; govern well and minister well. They can’t be a match to Obi, no matter how they try to rubbish his credibility. Igbo elders should rise and show leadership.

“Obi is a kind of leader Nigeria wants at this point in time. He is a different breed of politician. So, if Nigerians know what is good for them, they should bank on Mr. Peter Obi.

“No matter what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his stooges do or say, they will not succeed in putting a dent on the integrity, character and personality of Mr. Peter Obi.

“Obi is a model and somebody Ndigbo are proud of and I believe that other Nigerians are also proud of him. This is because, wherever he goes across the country, people troop out to welcome him.”