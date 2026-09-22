Why I Did Not Endorse Peter Obi For President In 2023 – Anyim

Former Senate President and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has opened up about why he did not endorse Peter Obi for president in 2023.

He clarified that Obi is his friend and he respects him as a political figure, but explained he could not endorse him because they belonged to different political parties and political camps.

“Peter is my friend and my brother, and I respect him.

“But I belong to a separate party from where he is, so I did not endorse him. Peter is my friend, but we are not in the same political family. We are in different political camps,” Anyim said.

Naija News reports that Anyim made the remarks during an interview with Arise News.

He also said he believes most political leaders in the South-East are supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am not INEC. But I am convinced, and very convinced, that virtually all the leaders in the Southeast support the APC, and their followers will support the APC,” he said.

Speaking further, the former Senate President urged the South-East to build political alliances with other regions if it hopes to achieve its long-term ambition of producing Nigeria’s president.

He said the South-East cannot achieve its presidential ambition by acting alone, arguing that political cooperation with other regions is necessary.

“I have given you one reason from the beginning: you need to align with another region in order to get your ultimate goal. This is political arithmetic, not about what he has done for that region or for Nigeria,” he said.