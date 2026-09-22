2027: Fayose Fires Back At Wike, Declares Peter Obi Will Win Abuja

Nigerian businessman Isaac Fayose has dismissed claims by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that the opposition lacks popularity in the nation’s capital.

Wike had, during an interview, described the 2027 election as an easy contest, insisting that President Bola Tinubu would win both Rivers State and the FCT.

However, Fayose argued that the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi, would comfortably win in Abuja.

Naija News reports that he shared his thoughts on Tuesday while appearing on News Central TV.

Fayose stressed that there was nothing else the ruling party could do other than “write results”, but said they had plans to prevent any alleged attempt to rig the election.

According to him, the NDC has put strategies in place to ensure that the election is not manipulated by anyone.

He argued that people are ready to vote for Obi, adding that the only fear is that of suppression.

“People are ready to vote. All we are scared of now is what angle are they going to suppress us from this time? This is the only area we are trying to fine-tune.

“Go to the street and try to talk to one or two people. Ask them, ‘Who are you going to vote for?

“Abroad, before the proper election, they seek people’s opinions on who they want to vote for through mock elections. We don’t do that in Nigeria, but we need to start doing it,” he said.