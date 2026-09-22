2027: Peter Obi Can’t Win The South-South – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said members of the defunct G-5 Governors’ Group deliberately worked against Peter Obi’s presidential bid in Rivers State during the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Wike made the disclosure during an interview with TVC News on Monday, explaining that the decision was part of the group’s strategy to prevent the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from dominating the South-South region.

Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the Labour Party (LP) platform, claimed victory in Rivers State, but allegations of manipulation of the state’s election results later emerged.

According to Wike, the G-5 governors viewed the PDP as particularly strong in the South-South and sought to prevent Atiku from benefiting from the region’s votes.

He said the group therefore allowed Obi to make gains in parts of the South-South, but drew the line at Rivers State.

Wike said, “We in the G-5 have our strategy. We said the PDP was stronger in the South-South and our problem was Atiku. Therefore, instead of Atiku taking it, let it go to the Labour Party.

“It was only Rivers State where we said, ‘No, we have a problem here in Rivers. Obi will not win here. If he wins, he will send a signal somewhere.’ We stopped it.”

Wike also spoke about the political situation ahead of the 2027 presidential election, asserting that the circumstances had changed since 2023.

“It is no longer the same scenario. I can tell you authoritatively now that Obi can’t win the South-South,” the minister said.