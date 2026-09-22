2027: ‘No Battles To Fight’ – Peter Obi, Kwankwaso To Nominate NDC Campaign DG, Spokesman

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has said its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have been given a free-hand to nominate key officials of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement on Monday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC said consultations for the constitution and inauguration of the council had reached an advanced stage, adding that Obi and Kwankwaso had held several meetings with the NDC National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, and other party leaders.

The NDC said a full organogram of the proposed campaign structure was prepared in August and forwarded to the presidential and vice-presidential candidates for their input.

According to the opposition party, nominations were also received from NDC stakeholders across the country.

The party stated that Obi and Kwankwaso are to nominate the Director-General, Deputy Director-General (North), campaign spokesman and deputy, Head of New Media, Finance Director and Deputy Finance Director, among others. The Finance Director and deputy, working with the party’s National Treasurer, will manage campaign funds.

According to the NDC, this arrangement is intended to meet transparency requirements and INEC reporting obligations under the Electoral Act.

It said campaign funds raised will be paid into a dedicated presidential campaign account overseen by officers nominated by the Presidential Candidate, his running mate and the National Treasurer of the Party.

The party said it has already proposed a campaign timetable but is waiting to finalise funding and fundraising arrangements to be led by the candidates.

The inauguration, originally planned for the first week of September, was postponed because of Obi’s travel schedule.

The NDC said it will announce and inaugurate the council once the candidates submit their remaining inputs.

“There are no battles to fight within the NDC. The common opponent to defeat is the ruling APC,” the statement said.

“Our candidates should keep their eyes on the ball and focus on winning.”

It added that NDC candidates at all levels are not running as independents and should therefore work for a collective victory.

Separately, the party directed all state and local government chairmen to convene meetings with candidates and stakeholders within two weeks to produce two lists of PARTY AGENTS — one for National Assembly elections and another for governorship and state assembly elections. The lists will be scrutinised and ratified by party leadership, including Obi and Kwankwaso, before training begins.

The committee for the Party Agents will be chaired by Deputy National Chairman (South) Comrade Babatunde Alli, with Vin Martin Ilo as secretary and members including Dr Yunusa Tanko, the Director of the Obidients Movement, Nafiu Dankura, for the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the six zonal National Vice Chairmen, will oversee the appointment of agents.