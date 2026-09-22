Why We Are Yet To Form Presidential Campaign Council – NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it is putting finishing touches to the formation of its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the party made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the NDC, its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, have held several meetings with the party’s National Leader and other members of the leadership as part of efforts to finalize the campaign council.

The party said Obi and Kwankwaso had been given the authority to nominate key officials into the campaign council in consultation with the NDC leadership.

The positions to be filled by the candidates include Director-General of the campaign, Deputy Director-General for the North, campaign spokesperson, deputy spokesperson, Head of New Media, Finance Director and Deputy Finance Director, among other positions.

The NDC said the arrangement was designed to give the presidential candidates room to select people they considered suitable for the various roles while also ensuring that the party remained involved in the process.

The party further disclosed that the Finance Director and Deputy Finance Director would work with the National Treasurer to handle funds raised for the presidential campaign.

It said the arrangement was necessary to ensure proper management of campaign finances and enable the party to meet its financial reporting obligations to the Independent National Electoral Commission in accordance with the Electoral Act.

The NDC also revealed that a detailed structure for the campaign council had been prepared since August and submitted to Obi and Kwankwaso for their contributions.

The party said it had also received nominations and suggestions from stakeholders across the country as part of the process of putting the campaign team together.

According to the NDC, the final campaign council would be announced and inaugurated after the presidential candidate and his running mate submit their inputs.

The party also said a campaign timetable had been prepared since August, but arrangements concerning campaign funding and fundraising were still being concluded.

It stated that fundraising would be led by the presidential candidate and his running mate, with money raised expected to be paid into the designated presidential campaign account.

The account, according to the party, would be managed by officials nominated by Obi and Kwankwaso alongside the National Treasurer of the NDC.

The party explained that the inauguration of the Presidential Campaign Council was initially planned for the first week of September but was postponed because of the travel schedule of the presidential candidate.

“The inauguration of the PCC was earlier scheduled for the first week of September but had to be put off due to the travel schedule of the presidential candidate.

“We also appeal to all our candidates at all levels to restrain their supporters and support groups to focus on the need to win elections. There are no battles to fight within the NDC. The common opponent to defeat is the ruling APC. We are committed as a party. The party has done its own and is ready to do more. The candidates and their supporters are encouraged to do the same”, the statement read in part.