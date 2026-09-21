Keyamo Alleges NDC Thugs Looted Shops, Destroyed Billboards In Delta

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has alleged that suspected thugs loyal to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) attacked his community in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Keyamo said the incident happened on Friday, September 18, 2026, alleging that the attackers destroyed campaign billboards and looted shops in the area.

The minister made the allegations in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, Naija News reports.

He said, “I want the world to see what the NDC thugs went to my community in Effurun, Uvwie LGA of Delta State, to do.”

According to Keyamo, the attackers destroyed billboards put up across the community by Tompolo’s door-to-door Campaign Organization.

He further alleged that the thugs entered shops with dangerous weapons and made away with goods.

The minister also criticized what he described as different reactions to cases of political violence, arguing that the response would have been louder if the victims were members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If it had been the other way round against the APC, the section of the bias Press and so-called human rights groups would have been screaming to high heavens, but since this happened, everywhere is mute,” he said.

Keyamo compared the incident to the recent blockade of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s entourage in Benue State.

He said he had condemned the Benue incident but maintained that the incident in Delta was more serious.

“This is the exact point I made when I openly condemned the blockade of Peter Obi’s entourage from entering Benue State. But what happened in Benue is nothing compared to this,” he said.

Keyamo further alleged that some law enforcement officers accompanied the attackers.

“The video is clear and the evidence is overwhelming. We have more evidence. The thugs were even accompanied by law-enforcement agents in their payroll,” he noted.

The minister said he had warned his supporters against taking the law into their own hands.

He also announced plans to submit a petition to the Inspector-General of Police this week, asking for an investigation into the incident.

“I have warned everyone not to resort to self-help,” Keyamo said.

He added that he would ask the police to investigate the incident and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to book.