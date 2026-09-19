2027: If INEC Does What Is Right, APC Will Not Win Up To 10 States – NDC Spokesperson

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Osa Director, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose the 2027 election.

According to him, Nigerians are frustrated and suffering under the APC administration because of the rising cost of living, increased rent, and rising petrol prices.

Speaking during an interview with Symfoni, Naija News reports that Director said he does not see a pathway for APC victory in the 2027 election.

Director, however, challenged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free and fair election, adding that if the commission operates above board during the 2027 election, APC would not win up to ten states.

“Sometimes I ask myself, what is going to be the political pathway for the APC with the level of poverty, where millions of people have been described as multi-dimensionally poor.

“In Nigeria, when you wake up, you don’t know the price of petrol, where the electricity tariff has hit the roof to the extent that what people pay for electricity is more than what they pay yearly to rent a house. Where the infrastructural deficit is so manifest; a decay of infrastructure, even the Federal Capital Territory which is supposed to be a model.

“So who are the people that are going to vote for APC? I think our biggest challenge is the Independent National Electoral Commission. I’ll continue to say it, if INEC lives above board like Ceaser’s wife, there is no way APC would win up to ten states in Nigeria.”