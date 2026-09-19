‘Abba Must Go’ – Deputy Senate President, Barau Sacks Aide Over Social Media Posts

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has removed one of his aides, Umar Alhassan, popularly known as King Indara, from office over controversial social media posts targeting Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Naija News reports that Barau announced the removal of Indara from his position as Special Legislative Assistant (SLA) on Friday, September 18, 2026.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Shitu Madaki Kunchi, the Deputy Senate President said the decision followed what he described as Indara’s “indiscipline and disrespect.”

The statement said Indara authored social media posts carrying the phrase “Abba Must Go,” which Barau said was contrary to the values of respect and decorum expected in his office.

He also said the action was inconsistent with the principles of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Accordingly, we announce his removal from the position of Special Legislative Assistant (SLA) in the office of the Deputy Senate President as of September 18, 2026,” the statement read.

Barau, who represents Kano North in the Senate, also reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and prayed for the success of the party “from top to bottom.”

Indara, a popular Kano-based TikToker, had earlier posted on his Facebook page on Friday that Kano is for Kwankwaso, while stating that he remains a member of the APC.