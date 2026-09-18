Pull Back Your Swords – Orji Kalu Speaks On Wike-APC Governor’s Rift

The lawmaker representing the Abia North senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing rift between the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that governors in the APC coalition rejected Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, arguing that its plan to field candidates across several states conflicts with their political objective.

Wike, on his part, has declared that his support is for President Bola Tinubu, not the APC.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter in a post on his Facebook page, Kalu said he would also resist such a move if he were a governor facing a similar political threat.

He said governors were right to oppose fielding other candidates in their respective states.

“Some governors have a very good case, I cannot be a governor and you are sponsoring an alternative candidate in my state. I will not allow that to happen”, he said.

He, however, appealed to both parties to pull back their swords and unite towards President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in January 2027.

“I appeal to the governors as Minister Nyesom Wike who use to be governor. We should not quarrel at this time of our campaign. Campaign is not done in Abuja so we should go back to the grassroot.

“Both parties should pull their swords back. We need the governors’ forum very well, and we also need Minister Wike very well.

“I think the governors have their own strengths and Minister Wike has his own strengths too”, he said.