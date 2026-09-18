Video: I Will Remove Him – Edo LG Chairman Orders Drivers To Wear APC Caps Or Face Sanctions

The chairman of Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Blessing Ebhodaghe, has directed commercial drivers operating in the council to wear All Progressives Congress (APC)-branded caps or risk sanctions.

Naija News reports that Ebhodaghe issued the directive during a visit to a motor park in the local government area.

According to a video circulating on social media, Ebhodaghe said the directive was part of efforts to support Governor Monday Okpebholo’s pledge to secure 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

“That is why I took my time this morning to go round the whole park to give a standing warning to all my drivers because I am the chairman. We want everybody to join hands with us to deliver the promise,” he said.

Ebhodaghe said the governor’s commitment to Tinubu could only be reciprocated by ensuring that the promised votes are delivered.

“The only thank you the governor has for the president is to deliver the 2.5 million votes. And the only payback me and you have for the governor is to make sure the promise he gave the president is fulfilled.

“In this Onitsha park, I am here to give a standing warning to all my drivers. On no account should I see any driver put on a face cap or any material that does not belong to the party (APC).

“If I see anybody put on another cap, Ehijiele, the chairman of this park, is my very good friend. But there will be no friendship in this business. If I see anybody, I will come here and remove him.”

The council chairman also urged the drivers to support the governor, citing the state’s road conditions as one of the administration’s achievements.

He argued that improved roads had enabled the drivers to carry out their businesses and earn a living.

“If not because of the governor of Edo State, I know most of you drivers would have been inside today doing nothing because if the road is not good, drivers cannot work.

“If the road is not good, you cannot drive anything. You cannot even find your daily bread. But because the road is good today, you can go to Onitsha and come back.

“So, the person that did that one, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has somebody behind him, which is President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Ebhodaghe also directed the park’s deputy chairman to distribute APC-branded caps he brought for the drivers

“Take this warning to your people and share the caps. Let nobody come and tell me, ‘Sir, I was not having cap, that is why the APC gave me cap.’ So, please, let there be no excuse,” he said.