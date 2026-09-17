Full List: Kosoko, Toyin Abraham, Other Actors, Celebrities In Lagos APC Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has brought several popular Nollywood actors and other entertainers into its campaign structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko, Fuji musicians Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Abass Akande Obesere and Adewale Ayuba, as well as Nollywood stars Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Akintola, are among those listed in the party’s Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate.

The names are contained in the full list of the Lagos APC Campaign Council released by the Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Media Centre on Thursday.

The campaign council is scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday, September 18, at the APC Secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja, Naija News reports.

According to the list, Toke Benson-Awoyinka will serve as Director of the Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate, with Kosoko as Co-Director and Eniola Badmus as Deputy Director.

Akeem Alimi, popularly known as Ajala Jalingo, is listed as Secretary, while Dare Olateju will serve as Assistant Secretary.

Other members from the Yoruba movie industry include veteran actor Oga Bello, also known as Adebayo Salami, Saheed Balogun, Bukky Wright, Fathia Balogun, Yinka Quadri and Tayo Sobola.

The Fuji music industry is also represented by Pasuma, Obesere, Ayuba, Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, popularly known as Malaika, Akorede Babatunde Okunola, also known as Osupa, and Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor.

The Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate is one of several structures under the campaign council.

The council lists Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Chairman and Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as Deputy Chairman, while former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwumi Ambode are listed as Co-Chairmen.

The council is expected to be formally inaugurated on Friday ahead of the 2027 elections.

See the full list of Celebrities in the Lagos APC Campaign Council below.