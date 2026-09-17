Tinubu Won’t Be Happy – APC Chieftain Tackles Wike Over ‘Lazy Governors’ Comment

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aliyu Farouk, has stated that the party is not pleased with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing governors in the party as lazy.

He said he was certain President Bola Tinubu was also unhappy with Wike’s submission.

Naija News reports that Farouk stated this while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Thursday.

Farouk said the APC was working towards establishing a unified campaign structure at the national and state levels, with governors expected to take charge of the party’s campaign activities in their respective states.

He said the party would not prevent Wike from expressing his views but would not be pleased with his remarks about APC governors.

He said, “We do not want any situation where it becomes vote for APC, vote for PDP, or vote for any other party.

“As far as we are concerned, we want a unified APC campaign structure, which is exactly what we are setting up at the national level and across the states as well, and the governors are going to be in charge of the states.

“You know, so we cannot stop Wike from speaking the way he does or saying whatever he wants. But as a party, we resent that kind of comment.

“We are not happy with the way he called our governors, and I’m sure Mr President will not be happy either.”

Farouk also questioned Wike’s claim that he had held discussions or reached an arrangement with President Tinubu concerning his political activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

“And if he said he had meetings or an arrangement with Mr President, well, we in the APC are not privy to that. I’m sure he’s not privy to what we are also discussing with Mr President,” he added.

He urged APC members to refrain from engaging Wike in public exchanges over the matter.

“I call on my, you know, party members not to join issues with them,” Farouk said.