Shettima Reveals How Tinubu Treated Northern Governors Who Worked Against Him In 2023

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu showed political maturity by forgiving some Northern governors who did not support his presidential ambition during the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Shettima made the statement on Wednesday in Ilorin, Kwara State, during the turbaning of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The Vice President used the occasion to call for unity among politicians in Kwara State as political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections gather pace.

He urged politicians to see elections as temporary contests and avoid allowing disagreements from political battles to destroy relationships that could continue after elections.

Shettima recalled the political challenges Tinubu faced before the 2023 presidential election, particularly the level of support he received from governors in northern Nigeria.

According to him, only a number of the 19 northern states had governors who supported Tinubu’s presidential ambition at the time.

Despite the limited support, Tinubu continued his campaign and eventually secured victory in the presidential election.

He said: “I call on all of us to unite in this political season and play politics without bitterness. The truth that sets us free is also the truth that people don’t want to hear. You all know that we have 19 states in the North. Out of these, only six actually believed and supported Tinubu, but Tinubu refused to be deterred. He was able to cross the road. Baba bayan sunshi.

“After the 2023 election, President Tinubu hugged and forgave all other northern governors that did not support him. That is a mark of a good leader. As public office holders, we spend more of our lives outside public offices than we do in public offices. Let us embrace each other, let us have the courage to serve with humility.

“We are in power not because of our pedigree, intellect, ability or physical build, but by destiny. What brings us together supersedes what separates us. The economic team forged ahead to turn the economy around; today, Nigeria is better for it.”