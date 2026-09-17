 Skip to content
Politics

Tinubu Is Competent Enough – APC PCC Speaks On Wike, Governors Clash

Published
By Justina Otio
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
L-R FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Bola Tinubu and Hope Uzodimma
L-R FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Bola Tinubu and Hope Uzodimma

Key Takeaways

  • APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, Ima Niboro, urged President Bola Tinubu to step in and settle the clash between APC governors and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.
  • APC governors refused to back Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, saying it fielded rival-party candidates in many states and could harm Tinubu’s chances, while Wike backed only Tinubu.
  • Niboro said both sides still agreed on re-electing Tinubu, and he argued Tinubu’s experience can manage coalition disputes that may spread to states and LGAs.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the face-off between governors elected on the party’s platform and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the governors have refused to support Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, which fielded candidates from rival parties in many states.

The governors warned that the coalition would hurt Tinubu.

However, Wike has stated that he is only supporting the presidential re-election of Tinubu and not the APC.

Speaking on the matter during an appearance on Arise News on Wednesday, APC PCC spokesman Ima Niboro said Tinubu has the political experience to reconcile the competing factions and manage the party’s expanding coalition.

His words: “The ultimate beneficiary of this entire process is the President. The quarrel we are talking about is a quarrel that is trickling down to states and local government areas. But both camps agreed on re-electing the President. I do not see it as a direct challenge to the President himself, beyond the fact that he is a leader and it’s in his interest to intervene for peace.

“If I were the President, for instance,you know, the President is an astute, very experienced politician, you cannot take that from him, I think he is networking these people. I know that. You see this kind of quarrel, you remember when we used to be in the PDP, sometimes the party gets so big, it becomes its own opposition.

‘’Those days, (Vincent Ogbulafor and) Ali Modu Sheriff used to say that PDP will rule for 60 years and there’s no opposition, but PDP itself became its opposition.

“That’s how you had the breakaways from PDP and all those issues that led to the demise of PDP governance in this country. So, these are the issues that happen when you have big parties. It is inevitable. So, they have to be managed.

‘’These things have to be managed, and we have a leader who I think is competent enough to manage these things, and he will. Take my word.”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.