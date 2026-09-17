Tinubu Is Competent Enough – APC PCC Speaks On Wike, Governors Clash

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the face-off between governors elected on the party’s platform and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the governors have refused to support Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, which fielded candidates from rival parties in many states.

The governors warned that the coalition would hurt Tinubu.

However, Wike has stated that he is only supporting the presidential re-election of Tinubu and not the APC.

Speaking on the matter during an appearance on Arise News on Wednesday, APC PCC spokesman Ima Niboro said Tinubu has the political experience to reconcile the competing factions and manage the party’s expanding coalition.

His words: “The ultimate beneficiary of this entire process is the President. The quarrel we are talking about is a quarrel that is trickling down to states and local government areas. But both camps agreed on re-electing the President. I do not see it as a direct challenge to the President himself, beyond the fact that he is a leader and it’s in his interest to intervene for peace.

“If I were the President, for instance,you know, the President is an astute, very experienced politician, you cannot take that from him, I think he is networking these people. I know that. You see this kind of quarrel, you remember when we used to be in the PDP, sometimes the party gets so big, it becomes its own opposition.

‘’Those days, (Vincent Ogbulafor and) Ali Modu Sheriff used to say that PDP will rule for 60 years and there’s no opposition, but PDP itself became its opposition.

“That’s how you had the breakaways from PDP and all those issues that led to the demise of PDP governance in this country. So, these are the issues that happen when you have big parties. It is inevitable. So, they have to be managed.

‘’These things have to be managed, and we have a leader who I think is competent enough to manage these things, and he will. Take my word.”