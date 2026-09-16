‘Wike Can Never Come Out And Say Vote For APC In 2027’ – PDP Spokesman, Jungudo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Jungudo, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, can never tell Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that this comes amid the face-off between Wike and the Progressives Governors Forum over the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State.

In an interview with News Central TV, Jungudo said Wike’s position is clear, stressing that he is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, Wike will urge Nigerians to vote for President Bola Tinubu, not the APC.

He said: “The distinction is very clear that Wike is a member of the PDP. He has never hidden that, and he is supporting every single candidate of the PDP, with the exception of the presidential candidate.

“Do we as a party have credible candidates? Yes, we do. Have we presented them to the public? Yes. Did INEC publish their names? Are they going to be on the ballot? What ultimately is the determining factor is Nigerians. This is our candidate for the PDP.

“No political party today, looking at the pedigree that Wike encompasses, won’t want to have him in their own political party. Now, what matters is that, do Nigerians want an alternative to APC? Yes. Wike can’t and would never come out to say vote for APC in 2027. He would only say vote President Tinubu.”