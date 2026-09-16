We Need Wike, If Not For Collabo How Tinubu For Take Win First-term? – Chiefpriest

Lagos socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Chiefpriest, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) needs the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to secure President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Chiefpriest made this known following the loggerheads between the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Wike over his political initiative, ‘Rainbow Coalition’ in Rivers State.

In a post via his Instagram story on Wednesday, Chiefpriest argued that Tinubu’s re-election bid cannot succeed without coalition votes from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party, and the Accord Party.

According to him, his loyalty lies not with party membership but with electoral value, stressing that he would withhold support from any APC candidate without political worth in the Southeast and beyond.

Chiefpriest further credited Tinubu‘s first-term victory to a coalition strategy, expressing hope that the President would resolve issues with PGF and Wike.

He wrote, “Fact is we need Wike oh. We need that PDP votes we need Labour Party votes we need accord votes because two is better than one.

“Me I won’t support APC candidate that has no value in this southeast and beyond. I just pray Mr president resolves these issues with Onwa dem and Wike.

“If not for collabo how Asiwaju for take win first term so we do it again.”