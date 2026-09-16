Will You Stop Campaigning Now? – Wike’s Aide Dares Peter Obi Over Anambra Debt Evidence

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has challenged the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to stop his campaign

Naija News reports that Obi had earlier vowed to stop his campaign if anyone could prove that he left debts and loans when his tenure as Anambra governor ended.

The NDC presidential candidate, who served as governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, said he left no debt behind when he left office.

However, the Anambra government said state records show that liabilities incurred during Obi’s administration, or inherited by it, remained outstanding.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Value Reorientation, Dr Law Mefor, the government said the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo had cleared about ₦22 billion in inherited gratuity arrears owed to retired state and local government employees and teachers.

Reacting to the development, in a post on 𝕏 Olayinka wrote, “The Government of Anambra State under the leadership of Professor Charles Soludo, has released evidence to support the earlier statement made by the Governor that the state is still paying part of loans procured by the administration of Peter Obi.

“ME: Now that evidence has been provided, will Peter Obi be a man of his words for once and stop campaigning as he promised?”