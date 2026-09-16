Peter Obi Gives Verdict On Dangote Refinery Shares

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has certified ongoing investments by Nigerians in the Dangote Refinery share offers.

Naija News reports that Obi, in a statement on Wednesday, said many Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora had asked for his opinion about the Dangote Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The former Governor of Anambra State expressed support for the investment by serial businessman, Aliko Dangote, in the refinery, saying it is a bold example of how Nigeria can move from consumption to production.

He therefore urged Nigerians to invest in the Dangote Refinery IPO.

“In the course of my engagements with Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, many of them have sought my opinion on investing in the ongoing Dangote Petroleum Refinery Initial Public Offering.

“While encouraging them to buy, I must say that I remain very proud of the commitment and breakthrough of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s investment in the real sector of our country’s economy, across different sectors. This validates my position that we should move Nigeria from consumption to production.

“I, therefore, encourage other Nigerian businesses to invest in the productive sectors of the Nigerian economy and also give fellow Nigerian citizens the opportunity to be part of the re-industrialization of the country by offering their shares to the public through public offerings,” he wrote.