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I Had My First Private Jet At 22 Years Old – Dangote

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By Oladipo Abiola
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Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote

Key Takeaways

  • Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, said he bought his first private jet at 22-and-a-half years old and now flies private or commercial planes.
  • Dangote spoke on Monday at the opening of the IPO for Dangote Refinery, urging owners of $90 million to $100 million jets to invest in factories instead.
  • He said Nigeria cannot be great without productivity, adding he spent 30 minutes finding parking space in Abuja and wished the area had factories, not jets.

Africa’s richest man and business tycoon, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that he bought his first private jet when he was just twenty-and-a-half years old.

However, he said that at his level of achievement now, he is not moved; rather, he flies either a private jet or a commercial aeroplane.

Naija News reports that Dangote made the declaration on Monday while speaking at the official opening of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) for his company, Dangote Refinery.

According to him, he wishes those more concerned with buying and flying private jets worth millions of dollars would focus on building factories instead.

He said Nigeria cannot be great without being a productive nation.

The serial businessman disclosed that it took him a whole thirty minutes to find a parking space, adding that he wished the entire space was filled with factories, not private jets.

“I had my first private jet at 22 and a half years old. I try as much as possible to encourage those who are riding 90, 100 million dollar aircraft to please go and put that into production. We are not going to be a great nation without doing something productive. It took me 30 minutes to find a packing space in Abuja, and I say I wish the place was full of factories, not private jets,” he said.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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