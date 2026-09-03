Dangote Commends Tinubu’s Reforms, Says Nigeria Is On The Right Path

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote, has said the economic reforms instituted by the federal government under President Bola Tinubu have set Nigeria on the path to sustainable growth.

The businessman said the reforms initiated by the government have boosted investor confidence.

He added that ongoing fiscal, monetary, and regulatory reforms had contributed significantly to improving macroeconomic stability, enhancing productivity across key sectors, increasing Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, and fostering a more resilient business environment.

Naija News reports that Dangote made the submission in a statement issued on Wednesday.

He stated that the positive outcomes emerging from the federal government’s reform agenda underscore the importance of consistent, market-driven policies in advancing national development and economic prosperity.

“The economic reforms being implemented by the federal government are beginning to yield tangible results. We are witnessing improved economic activity, stronger investor confidence, increased industrial productivity, and a more resilient business environment.

“These measures are laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth and long-term prosperity for Nigeria,” he said.

He commended those in government for what he described as the courage to make bold decisions. He added that the benefits of the bold reforms are already emerging.

According to him, the reforms have created a more enabling operating environment for businesses, particularly large-scale manufacturing and industrial enterprises critical to economic diversification, job creation, foreign exchange generation, and national competitiveness.

“We commend the federal government for its courage and determination in implementing reforms that are essential for economic transformation.

“While every reform process comes with initial challenges, the benefits are increasingly evident in stronger economic indicators, improved business confidence, and renewed investor interest in Nigeria,” Dangote stated.

According to him, the government’s favourable policy environment had supported the continued growth and efficient operation of Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

He stated that policy measures designed to strengthen local refining capacity, reduce import dependence, improve energy security, and encourage value addition had contributed meaningfully to the refinery’s success and Nigeria’s broader economic development objectives.

“The progress being recorded at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex is closely linked to a policy environment that encourages investment, supports domestic industrialisation, and promotes self-sufficiency.

“These reforms are helping Nigerian businesses to plan with greater certainty, invest with confidence, and compete effectively on the global stage,” the statement added.

He said the expanding operations of Dangote Refinery have contributed to Nigeria’s economic resurgence by generating foreign exchange earnings, creating employment opportunities, strengthening local supply chains, and positioning the country as a leading energy and manufacturing hub.

Dangote stated, “Our vision has always been to support Nigeria’s economic development through transformative investments. Today, we are witnessing how the combination of private-sector commitment and decisive government policies can unlock unprecedented opportunities for national growth.

“The refinery, petrochemical operations, fertiliser production, and our other industrial investments are helping to build a more self-reliant, competitive, and prosperous economy.”

He expressed confidence that sustained reforms, policy consistency, and stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors would further stimulate economic growth, attract increased foreign direct investment, and reinforce Nigeria’s position as one of Africa’s most attractive investment destinations.

“Nigeria is on the path to becoming one of the world’s leading industrial and economic powers. With continued policy consistency, robust private-sector participation, and investment-led growth, the future of our economy is exceptionally bright,” Dangote said.