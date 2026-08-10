Dangote Refinery Not A Product Of Tinubu’s Administration – Rufai Oseni To Adedeji

Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, has stated that credit should be given to late former president Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Central Bank of Nigeria CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, for the establishment of the Dangote Refinery.

Oseni shared his thoughts while reacting to claims by the Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, about the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

Adedeji had appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, where he discussed the administration’s economic performance and highlighted increased government revenue and the growing contribution of the Dangote Refinery to local fuel supply.

However, Oseni argued that Buhari and Emefiele deserved credit for the refinery rather than Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that the news anchor spoke on Monday during an episode of the Morning Show.

He insisted that the refinery was largely enabled by policies and economic conditions under the Buhari administration, particularly the relative stability of the naira during Emefiele’s tenure as CBN governor.

“When they try to say Dangote Refinery is a product of this administration? It’s not a product of this administration.

“It was the same Buhari administration that kept Naira stable, and the Emefiele they call names today was the one that kept Naira stable so that Dangote would be able to build that refinery,” Oseni said.

Oseni also said the government had failed to meet some of the crude supply commitments made to Dangote Refinery.

“Do you know that Dangote still has to go and buy Nigerian crude on the international market and bring it back?” He asked.

The broadcaster acknowledged that the Tinubu administration had recorded some economic gains but said the government must also account for the impact of its policies on Nigerians and businesses.

“Yes, it got some wins. I mean, we don’t shy away from that, but also the debilitating effect of what was done on the economy is something we’ve not recovered from.

“The corporate sector shovel of about over 3 trillion in forex problems alone, which they are rebounding on their books.

“The GDP shovel of over 100 something billion, but the individual cost on the lives of people that you and I are both paying, can they bring out that cost?” Oseni asked.