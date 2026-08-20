Dangote Refinery Increases Diesel Price

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has increased the price of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, by ₦100 per litre.

Naija News reports that the new adjustment moves the refinery’s gantry price from ₦1,570 per litre to ₦1,670 per litre and will take effect from midnight on August 21, 2026.

The latest increase represents a 6.4 per cent rise in the refinery’s diesel price and comes after the company had maintained a lower rate in recent weeks.

With the new price, diesel from the Dangote refinery will now sell at ₦1,670 per litre.

This is ₦21 higher than the current landing cost of imported diesel, which stands at ₦1,649 per litre.

However, the new refinery rate remains below the ₦1,700 per litre price listed by several Lagos-based depots on August 20.

The depots include African Terminal, Integrated, Duport, Ibachem, Gulf Treasure and Pivot.

The adjustment is coming at a time when international crude oil prices have been rising.

Brent crude has recently moved above $93 per barrel, with tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz adding pressure to the global oil market.

In other news, the Association of Energy Policy and Development Consultants (AEPD) has withdrawn its call for the removal of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, after further investigations found what it described as a “high level of transparency” in the company’s financial management.