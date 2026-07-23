Dangote Refinery Completes $2.5 Billion Private Equity Placement

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has completed a private equity placement that raised about $2.5 billion to fund the expansion of its refinery and petrochemical complex.

Naija News reports that the company announced the completion on Thursday, July 23, saying subscriptions reached 3.7 times the initial offer size. The transaction involved the issuance and allotment of approximately $2.5 billion in new equity.

“The Private Placement achieved 3.7 times subscription relative to the initial offer size and resulted in the issuance and allotment of approximately US$2.5 billion in new equity,” the company said.

It added: “Proceeds from the Private Placement will support DPRP’s ongoing expansion of refinery and petrochemical complex.”

The company said the placement brought external investors beyond its legacy shareholder base into the business. Available details indicate that participating investors included African and international institutions, sovereign-related investment vehicles and development finance institutions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, described the capital raise as a step towards broadening the company’s shareholder base and supplementing other sources of financing.

“This is a strategic step to deepen and further institutionalise the Enterprise’s shareholder base, while raising capital to complement our internal cash flows and external funding,” Dangote said.

“This further demonstrates our profound commitment to developing domestic refining and petrochemical capacity – reducing Africa’s reliance on imported refined product and strengthening the continent’s energy security,” he added.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the refinery, David Bird, said investor demand reflected confidence in the company’s management and ability to execute its plans.

The completion follows reports on July 17 that the refinery had raised $2.5 billion through the placement as it prepared for a planned initial public offering later in 2026.

In June, the refinery was reported to have been valued at $39.1 billion during its capital-raising exercise. Earlier reports said the offer required a minimum subscription of one million shares valued at $350,000, with further purchases available in blocks of 500,000 shares and subject to a 365-day lock-up period.

The completion statement, however, did not disclose the offer price, number of shares issued, post-placement ownership structure or dilution suffered by existing shareholders.