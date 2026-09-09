‘He’s Been Saying It Since I Was A Baby’ – Davido Shares Advice From Dangote

African billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, has been advising Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, to save and manage his money wisely since he was a child.

Davido revealed this while speaking about his long-standing relationship with the business mogul during a recent interview in Lagos.

According to the singer, Dangote has maintained a close relationship with his family for decades and has never stopped giving him financial advice whenever they meet.

“Anytime I see him, he still tells me, ‘David, save your money.’ He’s been saying that since I was a baby,” Davido said.

The ‘Fall’ crooner also recalled Dangote’s close connection with his family around the time of his birth, revealing that the billionaire drove his mother home from the hospital after she gave birth to him.

“Aliko Dangote drove my mom home from the hospital when she gave birth to me,” he said.

Davido said Dangote’s advice had remained useful as he built his career in the entertainment industry and rose to become one of Africa’s biggest music stars.

He also described billionaires as ordinary people despite their huge wealth, saying their lifestyles are often different from what members of the public imagine.

The singer further noted that Dangote is a close associate of his father, businessman Adedeji Adeleke, stressing that the relationship between both families has lasted for decades.