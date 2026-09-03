Useless Motivation… Imbecile – Davido Blasts Erigga Over Family Wealth Debate

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has criticized rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, also known as Erigga, after the two musicians disagreed over the recognition given to artistes from different financial backgrounds.

Naija News reports that the disagreement started after Erigga shared a post on his 𝕏 account praising musicians who did not come from wealthy families and had to work hard to build their careers and earn money.

He wrote: “Shoutout to all the musicians who don’t come from family money and had to grind for every single dollar they earn.”

Davido reacted to the post, arguing that musicians who grew up with financial support from their families also deserve recognition when they work hard to establish themselves at the top of the entertainment industry.

He said coming from a wealthy family should not take away from the effort an artiste puts into building a successful career.

He wrote: “No be we say make your pops no guard o. Shoutout to the ones that came from family money and still grind to the top. Comot here with that your useless motivation … imbecile. No worry o, I go soon leave their music for una. GO MAKE MY BILLIONS … then that shit gonna be boring AF. Deep down who like poverty? Nonsense.”