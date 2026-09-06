Davido’s Associate, Ego Dies In Thailand After Penis Enlargement Procedure

​Nigerian-British businessman cum associate of popular singer, Davido, Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo, famously known as Ego, has died in Thailand.

Naija News learnt that Ego died following complications from a penis enlargement procedure at an unnamed clinic in March 2026.

Ego reportedly underwent the procedure while on a luxury vacation with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, in Thailand.

According to TMZ, an inquest at the Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard that the wealthy British-Nigerian businessman and influencer had 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine injected into his penis.

Following the procedure, the 43-year-old was staying at a Marriott hotel in Bangkok with his wife when he complained of chest pain and was rushed to Sukhumvit Hospital after reportedly passing out twice.

Danielle informed doctors about the filler injections, but Ego lost consciousness before a recommended CT scan could be performed.

Ego, who was known for showcasing his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, was subsequently transferred to intensive care after doctors determined that he had suffered a pulmonary embolism, a blockage of a blood vessel in the lungs.

Medics reportedly performed CPR for more than 100 minutes, but Ego died in the early hours of March 6, and a postmortem examination conducted in the United Kingdom reportedly found cellular material in his lungs matching the hyaluronic acid used during the penis enlargement procedure.

Coroner Jean Harkin subsequently ruled that Ego died from a pulmonary embolism caused by the cosmetic procedure.

Speaking at his funeral on Saturday, Davido described Ego’s death as “heavy”, stressing that the events “don’t feel real.”

Similarly, Lagos socialite, Cubana Chief Priest, also shared a video from the funeral and paid tribute to the deceased.

He wrote: “Rest Easy Brother @ego2222. Even In Death, The Lifestyle Was Kept 700 For You.

“Today London Stood Still For You Tiny, We Love You, We Celebrate You and We Will Never Forget You Brother, We Lived Bro, Good Memories Na Water. RIP Big Tiny Please Watch Over Us #30BillionGeng.”