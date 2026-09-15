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I Am A Billionaire – Peter Obi Reveals (Video)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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NDC Flagbearer, Peter Obi
NDC Flagbearer, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said in a viral interview with Adeola Fayehun and Rudolf Okonkwo that he is a billionaire.
  • Peter Obi clarified in the video that his billionaire status is in naira, not in dollars, as the clip spread widely online.
  • The claim came amid criticism over Margaret Obi’s handbag reportedly worth over ₦200 million, with netizens estimating a Hermès Kelly 35 at ₦237 million.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has confirmed that he is a billionaire.

The former Governor of Anambra State made this known during an interview with media personalities, Adeola Fayehun and Rudolf Okonkwo.

Obi, in the video which has gone viral on the internet, however, clarified that he is a billionaire in naira and not in dollars.

See the video.

Naija News reports that the claim comes at a time when criticism has been rife over his wife’s handbag, reportedly worth over ₦200 million.

In a viral video online, Margaret Obi was seen carrying a handbag that many social media users identified as a Hermès Kelly 35 in Malachite.

According to some netizens, the handbag is listed on the Hermès website for £131,938.81, which they estimated at about ₦237 million.

The reported price has triggered mixed reactions, with some Nigerians criticising Margaret for carrying such an expensive item, while others argue that she has the right to buy whatever she can afford.

Reacting to the debate online, the media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, accused Peter Obi of presenting himself as prudent despite the reported luxury surrounding his family.

Olayinka challenged Nigerians to guess the cost of the bags Magret would purchase with public funds, if she could buy such a luxury bag as a private citizen.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

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