I Am A Billionaire – Peter Obi Reveals (Video)

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has confirmed that he is a billionaire.

The former Governor of Anambra State made this known during an interview with media personalities, Adeola Fayehun and Rudolf Okonkwo.

Obi, in the video which has gone viral on the internet, however, clarified that he is a billionaire in naira and not in dollars.

See the video.

Naija News reports that the claim comes at a time when criticism has been rife over his wife’s handbag, reportedly worth over ₦200 million.

In a viral video online, Margaret Obi was seen carrying a handbag that many social media users identified as a Hermès Kelly 35 in Malachite.

According to some netizens, the handbag is listed on the Hermès website for £131,938.81, which they estimated at about ₦237 million.

The reported price has triggered mixed reactions, with some Nigerians criticising Margaret for carrying such an expensive item, while others argue that she has the right to buy whatever she can afford.

Reacting to the debate online, the media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, accused Peter Obi of presenting himself as prudent despite the reported luxury surrounding his family.

Olayinka challenged Nigerians to guess the cost of the bags Magret would purchase with public funds, if she could buy such a luxury bag as a private citizen.