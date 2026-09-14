How I Saved Anambra Millions On Renovation, Travel — Peter Obi

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has revealed how he successfully reduced the cost of governance during his time as governor of Anambra State.

Obi disclosed that he avoided unnecessary spending and travelled without the large entourage usually associated with public officials.

Naija News reports that the NDC flag bearer disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, he rejected inflated budgets for renovating his official facilities, explaining that projects were completed for far less than the amounts originally budgeted.

“When I was governor, the budget for refurbishing my office was N298 million, but I did everything with ₦48 million. There was also a budget of ₦486 million to refurbish my house, but I completed everything with ₦81 million,” Obi said.

The presidential candidate also spoke about the costs of official travel, saying he refused to travel with the number of people who could ordinarily accompany a governor on official trips.

“As a governor, you are supposed to travel with 30 people to several places. Over the years I was governor, I didn’t use 16 percent of my travel allowance because I wasn’t travelling with anybody. I was the only person invited; nobody invited them,” he said.

He reiterated that Nigeria’s limited resources should be directed toward productive sectors that can improve citizens’ living conditions.