‘Let Him Excavate It’ – NDC Challenges Arabambi To Find Dirt On Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed three suits filed by Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Abayomi Arabambi, seeking access to the academic and National Youth Service Corps records of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Arabambi had instituted three suits against the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) over Obi’s academic credentials.

Reacting to the development in an interview with Punch, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, stated that Obi had a verifiable academic record and challenged Arabambi to produce any evidence suggesting otherwise.

Osa claimed that Arabambi had himself acknowledged that he was not challenging the genuineness of Obi’s certificate and queried the basis for his demand for the records.

He said, “The truth is that it is not every dog that barks at you that needs to be challenged. Arabambi has said it himself that he is not doubting the genuineness of Peter Obi’s certificate.

“So, why does he want it? I am sure those institutions feel that his demand is frivolous. That’s why they refused to listen to him.”

The NDC spokesman, however, acknowledged Arabambi’s right to seek judicial intervention, saying the party would not attempt to stop him from pursuing the matter in court.

“It is his constitutional right to go to court to ask for anything he so desires. That is his prerogative. That is all we can say.”

The NDC spokesman insisted that Obi had nothing to hide, saying the former Anambra State governor had subjected his credentials to public scrutiny.

“All we know is that our candidate has a verifiable academic pedigree. That is not in doubt. So, we don’t care whatever anybody out there is saying.

“But if he feels Obi has anything to hide, let him excavate it. This is a man who threw a challenge to the whole world to verify him. Can the President also say the same about himself?” he stated.

Director also faulted the attention being given to the controversy, urging the media and political actors to focus on the country’s economic and security challenges.

“I think the media needs to give attention to more pressing issues instead of sentiments and inanities. Let us discuss more on how to improve our economy and how to resolve the perennial threat of insecurity in the country.”

“No date had been fixed for hearing in the three suits as of the time of filing this report,” he said