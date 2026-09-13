2027: ‘This Is Clear Act Of Political Thuggery’ – NDC Blows Hot Over Attack On Enugu Members

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Enugu State chapter, has described the alleged attack on its members by suspected political thugs as a clear act of political thuggery.

Naija News learnt that the attack occurred at Ihuani Awkunanaw in Obuofia, Nkanu Council Area, Enugu State, the ancestral home of the Awkunanaw people and the hometown of the party’s candidate, Sir Christian Chinyeaka Ohaa.

Confirming the incident, media aide to Ohaa, Sampson Ukwu, said members had gathered for the state-wide monthly ward meeting when hoodlums invaded the venue and opened fire on peaceful party faithfuls.

According to him, eight persons who sustained gunshot injuries were identified as Onovo Donald Ekene, Ngene Godwin Madueke, Ogbodo Gloria, Onovo Victor, Maduabuchi Ugwu, Nnaemeka Nelson, Chinonso Nwagbara and Obinna Daniel Owo.

The party called on the Enugu State Police Command, the Department of State Services (DSS), and all relevant security agencies to investigate the attack immediately, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.

Ohaa vowed the NDC will resist a repeat occurrence, adding that the entire party in Enugu State remain undeterred.

The statement read, “Canopies, chairs, and party materials were also vandalised and destroyed in the process.

“This is a clear act of political thuggery and an attempt to intimidate members of the opposition through violence. It follows a disturbing pattern of similar attacks earlier witnessed in Akpugo and Obe wards in Nkanu West Council Area, where peaceful political gatherings were disrupted with gunfire and destruction of property. We strongly condemn this barbaric act.

“Section 33(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provides that: ‘Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria’.

“Section 40 of the same Constitution further guarantees that: ‘Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interests…’

“No political party or group of hoodlums has the right to turn the streets of Enugu into a battlefield or to attack citizens for exercising their constitutional rights. Those who resort to shooting innocent people simply because they belong to a different political organisation must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted without delay.

“The lives of our members matter. We will not be intimidated. We will not abandon our people. We will continue our peaceful and issue-based campaign until the will of Ndi Enugu prevails in 2027. Enough of this madness.”