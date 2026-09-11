Senator Umeh Shares NDC Polling Units’ Plans Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) says it is not just preparing for the 2027 presidential election but is building a nationwide structure that will put its candidates and agents in polling units across the country.

Anambra Central Senator Victor Umeh made this known on Friday while appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show, Naija News reports.

Umeh said the NDC had candidates for all elective positions to be contested in the 2027 general elections, giving the party a presence across the country.

According to him, having candidates in the various constituencies would make it easier for the party to have representatives at polling units and protect its votes.

Umeh said, “If a party is present in all the constituencies in Nigeria with candidates contesting the election, the party will be closer to the polling units. It will be a different case where you don’t have candidates; the party will be absent in the polling units.

“Today, the NDC has been able to field candidates for all the positions that are being contested in the 2027 general elections, so it trickles down to the presence of the party down to the polling units.

“When you have candidates, they mobilise agents. When you don’t have candidates, they will be empty in those places. So, we are satisfied that we have candidates who are contesting this election across the country very strongly.”

Umeh also disclosed that the NDC had started preparing for the protection of its votes at polling units ahead of the 2027 election.

He said the party had put in place a structure made up of 13-man executives at each polling unit to strengthen its presence during the election.

The senator said the party was already working on building its polling agent network across the country through the structure provided for in its constitution.

“And within us, we have already started preparing the way to build polling agents. NDC has a structure where every polling unit will have 13 people dedicated to duty on the day of the election,” he said.

Umeh explained that the party’s constitution provides for what it calls Polling Booth Executives, with the structure being developed across the country.

“We have in our structure what is called Polling Booth Executives, so it’s in our constitution and we are building that strength across the country.

“Every polling unit will have a 13-man executive. Is it a polling unit that has 13 people that will not be able to produce a polling agent to represent the party? Of course, the answer will be obvious to you, as we are aware of the need to have agents in every polling unit in Nigeria,” he added.